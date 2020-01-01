MediaTek MT6753 vs Helio P22
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek MT6753 (with Mali T720 MP3 graphics) and Helio P22 (PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
18
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
50
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
32
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek MT6753
- Higher GPU frequency (~8%)
Pros of MediaTek Helio P22
- Announced 3-years and 3-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 28 nm)
- 54% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1300 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
119
Helio P22 +31%
156
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
626
Helio P22 +21%
756
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
n/a
98305
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of MediaTek MT6753 and Helio P22
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 1.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1300 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|28 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1 billion
|5.5 billion
|TDP
|-
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali T720 MP3
|PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|700 MHz
|650 MHz
|Execution units
|3
|2
|Shading units
|48
|64
|FLOPS
|36 Gigaflops
|41 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|800 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max size
|3 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|CorePilot
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1600 x 720
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 5
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|March 2015
|May 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|MT6753
|MT6762R
|Official page
|MediaTek MT6753 official site
|MediaTek Helio P22 official site
