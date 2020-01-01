Home > Smartphone processors comparison > MediaTek MT6753 vs Helio P22 – what's better?

MediaTek MT6753 vs Helio P22

MediaTek MT6753
MediaTek MT6753
VS
Helio P22
Helio P22

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek MT6753 (with Mali T720 MP3 graphics) and Helio P22 (PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek MT6753
  • Higher GPU frequency (~8%)
Pros of MediaTek Helio P22
  • Announced 3-years and 3-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 28 nm)
  • 54% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1300 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
MediaTek MT6753
119
Helio P22 +31%
156
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
MediaTek MT6753
626
Helio P22 +21%
756
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of MediaTek MT6753 and Helio P22

CPU

Architecture 8x 1.3 GHz – Cortex-A53 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1300 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 28 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 1 billion 5.5 billion
TDP - 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali T720 MP3 PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Midgard Rogue
GPU frequency 700 MHz 650 MHz
Execution units 3 2
Shading units 48 64
FLOPS 36 Gigaflops 41 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 1.2 1.2
DirectX version 11 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 800 MHz 1600 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max size 3 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No CorePilot
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 1920 x 1080 1600 x 720
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 5 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 50 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 4 5
Bluetooth 4.0 5.0
Navigation GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced March 2015 May 2018
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number MT6753 MT6762R
Official page MediaTek MT6753 official site MediaTek Helio P22 official site

