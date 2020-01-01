Home > Smartphone processors comparison > MediaTek MT6753 vs MediaTek MT6580 – what's better?

MediaTek MT6753 vs MediaTek MT6580

MediaTek MT6753
MediaTek MT6753
VS
MediaTek MT6580
MediaTek MT6580

We compared the 8-core MediaTek MT6753 (Mali T720 MP3) with the newer 4-core MediaTek MT6580 (Mali-400 MP1 ) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek MT6753
  • Performs 6x better in floating-point computations
  • Has 4 cores more
  • Higher GPU frequency (~40%)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 11
Pros of MediaTek MT6580
  • Announced 10 months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
MediaTek MT6753 +25%
44168
MediaTek MT6580
35239
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of MediaTek MT6753 and MediaTek MT6580

CPU

Architecture 8x 1.3 GHz – Cortex-A53 4x 1.3 GHz – Cortex-A7
Cores 8 4
Frequency 1300 MHz 1300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A -
L1 cache - 32 KB
L2 cache - 512 MB
Process 28 nanometers 28 nanometers
Transistor count 1 billion 1 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali T720 MP3 Mali-400 MP1
Architecture Midgard Utgard
GPU frequency 700 MHz 500 MHz
Cores 3 1
FLOPS 36 Gigaflops 6 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 -
OpenCL version 1.2 1.2
DirectX version 11 10

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory frequency 800 MHz 533 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth - 4.3 Gbit/s
Max size 3 GB 2 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.0
Max display resolution 1920 x 1080 1440 x 720
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP 1x 13MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 5 LTE Cat. 5
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 50 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 4 4
Bluetooth 4.0 4.1
Navigation GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced March 2015 January 2016
Class Mid range Low end
Model number MT6753 MT6580
Official page MediaTek MT6753 official site MediaTek MT6580 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of MediaTek MT6580 and MediaTek MT6753 or ask any questions
