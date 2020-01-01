MediaTek MT6753 vs MediaTek MT6580
We compared the 8-core MediaTek MT6753 (Mali T720 MP3) with the newer 4-core MediaTek MT6580 (Mali-400 MP1 ) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek MT6753
- Performs 6x better in floating-point computations
- Has 4 cores more
- Higher GPU frequency (~40%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 11
Pros of MediaTek MT6580
- Announced 10 months later
Benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
MediaTek MT6753 +25%
44168
35239
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
119
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
624
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 1.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 1.3 GHz – Cortex-A7
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|1300 MHz
|1300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|-
|L1 cache
|-
|32 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|512 MB
|Process
|28 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1 billion
|1 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali T720 MP3
|Mali-400 MP1
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Utgard
|GPU frequency
|700 MHz
|500 MHz
|Cores
|3
|1
|FLOPS
|36 Gigaflops
|6 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|-
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|10
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|800 MHz
|533 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|4.3 Gbit/s
|Max size
|3 GB
|2 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.0
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1440 x 720
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP
|1x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 5
|LTE Cat. 5
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|4
|Bluetooth
|4.0
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|March 2015
|January 2016
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|MT6753
|MT6580
|Official page
|MediaTek MT6753 official site
|MediaTek MT6580 official site
Cast your vote
1 (33.3%)
2 (66.7%)
Total votes: 3