We compared the 8-core MediaTek MT6753 (Mali T720 MP3) with the newer 4-core MediaTek MT6737 (Mali-T720 MP2) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek MT6753
  • Has 4 cores more
  • Higher GPU frequency (~8%)
  • Performs 6% better in floating-point computations
Pros of MediaTek MT6737
  • Announced 10 months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
MediaTek MT6753 +10%
44168
MediaTek MT6737
40292
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of MediaTek MT6753 and MediaTek MT6737

CPU

Architecture 8x 1.3 GHz – Cortex-A53 4x 1.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 4
Frequency 1300 MHz 1300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 28 nanometers 28 nanometers
Transistor count 1 billion 1 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali T720 MP3 Mali-T720 MP2
Architecture Midgard Midgard
GPU frequency 700 MHz 500-650 MHz
Cores 3 2
FLOPS 36 Gigaflops 34 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 -
OpenCL version 1.2 1.2
DirectX version 11 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory frequency 800 MHz 640 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth - 4.9 Gbit/s
Max size 3 GB 3 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.0
Max display resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP 1x 13MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - MT6169
4G support LTE Cat. 5 LTE Cat. 5
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 50 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 4 4
Bluetooth 4.0 4.1
Navigation GPS GPS

Info

Announced March 2015 January 2016
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number MT6753 MT6737
Official page MediaTek MT6753 official site MediaTek MT6737 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of MediaTek MT6737 and MediaTek MT6753 or ask any questions
