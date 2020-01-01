MediaTek MT6753 vs MediaTek MT6737
We compared the 8-core MediaTek MT6753 (Mali T720 MP3) with the newer 4-core MediaTek MT6737 (Mali-T720 MP2) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek MT6753
- Has 4 cores more
- Higher GPU frequency (~8%)
- Performs 6% better in floating-point computations
Pros of MediaTek MT6737
- Announced 10 months later
Benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
MediaTek MT6753 +10%
44168
40292
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
119
MediaTek MT6737 +8%
129
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
MediaTek MT6753 +43%
624
435
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 1.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 1.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|1300 MHz
|1300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|28 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1 billion
|1 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali T720 MP3
|Mali-T720 MP2
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|700 MHz
|500-650 MHz
|Cores
|3
|2
|FLOPS
|36 Gigaflops
|34 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|-
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|800 MHz
|640 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|4.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|3 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.0
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP
|1x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|MT6169
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 5
|LTE Cat. 5
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|4
|Bluetooth
|4.0
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS
|GPS
Info
|Announced
|March 2015
|January 2016
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|MT6753
|MT6737
|Official page
|MediaTek MT6753 official site
|MediaTek MT6737 official site
