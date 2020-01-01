MediaTek MT6753 vs MediaTek MT6739
We compared the 8-core MediaTek MT6753 (Mali T720 MP3) with the newer 4-core MediaTek MT6739 (PowerVR GE8100) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek MT6753
- Has 4 cores more
- Performs 71% better in floating-point computations
- Higher GPU frequency (~23%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 11
Pros of MediaTek MT6739
- Announced 2 years and 7 months later
- 15% higher CPU clock speed (1500 vs 1300 MHz)
Benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
44168
MediaTek MT6739 +12%
49680
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
119
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
624
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 1.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|1300 MHz
|1500 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|28 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1 billion
|1 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali T720 MP3
|PowerVR GE8100
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|700 MHz
|570 MHz
|Cores
|3
|-
|FLOPS
|36 Gigaflops
|21 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|10
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|800 MHz
|667 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|6.4 Gbit/s
|Max size
|3 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1440 x 720
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP
|1x 13MP, 2x 8MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|MT6177M
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 5
|LTE Cat. 5
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|March 2015
|September 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|MT6753
|MT6739
|Official page
|MediaTek MT6753 official site
|MediaTek MT6739 official site
Cast your vote
5 (83.3%)
1 (16.7%)
Total votes: 6
Related Comparisons
- MediaTek MT6753 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
- MediaTek MT6753 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
- MediaTek MT6753 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 435
- MediaTek MT6753 vs MediaTek MT6750
- MediaTek MT6753 vs MediaTek MT6737
- MediaTek MT6739 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
- MediaTek MT6739 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 430
- MediaTek MT6739 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
- MediaTek MT6739 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 425