We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek MT6753 (with Mali T720 MP3 graphics) and MediaTek MT6750 (Mali-T860 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek MT6753
  • Performs 50% better in floating-point computations
  • Higher GPU frequency (~35%)
Pros of MediaTek MT6750
  • Announced 1 year and 5 months later
  • 15% higher CPU clock speed (1500 vs 1300 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
MediaTek MT6753
44168
MediaTek MT6750 +30%
57537
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of MediaTek MT6753 and MediaTek MT6750

CPU

Architecture 8x 1.3 GHz – Cortex-A53 4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1300 MHz 1500 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 28 nanometers 28 nanometers
Transistor count 1 billion 1 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali T720 MP3 Mali-T860 MP2
Architecture Midgard Midgard
GPU frequency 700 MHz 520 MHz
Cores 3 2
FLOPS 36 Gigaflops 24 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 1.2
DirectX version 11 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory frequency 800 MHz 667 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth - 6.9 Gbit/s
Max size 3 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 800
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP 1x 24MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 5 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 50 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 4 4
Bluetooth 4.0 4.1
Navigation GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced March 2015 August 2016
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number MT6753 MT6750
Official page MediaTek MT6753 official site MediaTek MT6750 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of MediaTek MT6750 and MediaTek MT6753 or ask any questions
