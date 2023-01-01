Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 vs A13 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 (Adreno 619) with the older 6-core Apple A13 Bionic (Apple A13 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
78
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
70
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
81
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
77
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1
- Announced 3-years and 1-month later
- Has 2 more cores
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)
Pros of Apple A13 Bionic
- Supports 101% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 17 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 79%) AnTuTu 9 score – 633K vs 354K
- Performs 51% better in floating-point computations
- 33% higher CPU clock speed (2650 vs 2000 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|101413
|160289
|GPU
|90246
|262006
|Memory
|59456
|88528
|UX
|100024
|117824
|Total score
|354055
|633489
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
A13 Bionic +115%
1337
Multi-Core Score
1857
A13 Bionic +89%
3515
|Image compression
|-
|155.7 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|30.2 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|89.8 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|73.1 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|33.8 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|3.81 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|899.2 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|99%
|72%
|Graphics test
|6 FPS
|45 FPS
|Score
|1038
|7544
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|57 FPS
[Ultra]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|60 FPS
[High]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Apple iPhone 11 Pro
828 x 1792
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 and A13 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.65 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.6 GHz – Thunder
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2650 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.4-A
|L1 cache
|-
|128 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|6 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|8.5 billion
|TDP
|-
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 619
|Apple A13 Bionic GPU
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|-
|GPU frequency
|825 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|2
|4
|Shading units
|128
|-
|FLOPS
|486 Gigaflops
|736 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
|DirectX version
|12
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|34.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2688 x 1242
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP
|-
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|Modem
|Snapdragon X51
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 900 Mbps
|Up to 350 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|October 2022
|September 2019
|Class
|Low end
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM4375
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 official site
|-
