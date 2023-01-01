Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 vs A13 Bionic – what's better?

Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 vs A13 Bionic

Snapdragon 4 Gen 1
VS
A13 Bionic
Snapdragon 4 Gen 1
A13 Bionic

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 (Adreno 619) with the older 6-core Apple A13 Bionic (Apple A13 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1
  • Announced 3-years and 1-month later
  • Has 2 more cores
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)
Pros of Apple A13 Bionic
  • Supports 101% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 17 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 79%) AnTuTu 9 score – 633K vs 354K
  • Performs 51% better in floating-point computations
  • 33% higher CPU clock speed (2650 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 4 Gen 1
vs
A13 Bionic

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 4 Gen 1
354055
A13 Bionic +79%
633489
CPU 101413 160289
GPU 90246 262006
Memory 59456 88528
UX 100024 117824
Total score 354055 633489
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression - 155.7 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 30.2 images/s
Speech recognition - 89.8 words/s
Machine learning - 73.1 images/s
Camera shooting - 33.8 images/s
HTML 5 - 3.81 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 899.2 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Snapdragon 4 Gen 1
1038
A13 Bionic +627%
7544
Stability 99% 72%
Graphics test 6 FPS 45 FPS
Score 1038 7544

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 57 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 60 FPS
[High]
World of Tanks Blitz - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 59 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Apple iPhone 11 Pro
828 x 1792
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 and A13 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.65 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.6 GHz – Thunder
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2000 MHz 2650 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.4-A
L1 cache - 128 KB
L2 cache - 8 MB
Process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 8.5 billion
TDP - 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 619 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
Architecture Adreno 600 -
GPU frequency 825 MHz -
Execution units 2 4
Shading units 128 -
FLOPS 486 Gigaflops 736 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 34.1 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2 NVMe
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2688 x 1242
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP -
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

Modem Snapdragon X51 -
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 900 Mbps Up to 350 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced October 2022 September 2019
Class Low end Flagship
Model number SM4375 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 official site -

