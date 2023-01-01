Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 vs Google Tensor – what's better?

Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 vs Google Tensor

Snapdragon 4 Gen 1
VS
Google Tensor
Snapdragon 4 Gen 1
Google Tensor

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 (with Adreno 619 graphics) and Google Tensor (Mali-G78 MP20). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1
  • Announced later
Pros of Google Tensor
  • Supports 201% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 17 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 9 score – 713K vs 354K
  • 40% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 4 Gen 1
vs
Google Tensor

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 4 Gen 1
354055
Google Tensor +101%
713275
CPU 101413 190622
GPU 90246 281023
Memory 59456 101339
UX 100024 135229
Total score 354055 713275
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% 56%
Graphics test 6 FPS 37 FPS
Score 1038 6242

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 and Google Tensor

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-X1
2x 2.25 GHz – Cortex A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L2 cache - 3 MB
L3 cache - 4 MB
Process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
TDP - 5.6 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 619 Mali-G78 MP20
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
GPU frequency 825 MHz 848 MHz
Execution units 2 20
Shading units 128 320
FLOPS 486 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 51.2 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon Tensor Processing Unit
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP 1x 200MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Snapdragon X51 Exynos 5300g
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 7350 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 900 Mbps Up to 3670 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced October 2022 October 2021
Class Low end Flagship
Model number SM4375 S5E9845
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 official site Google Tensor official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Google Tensor and Snapdragon 4 Gen 1, or ask any questions
