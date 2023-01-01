Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 vs Google Tensor
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 (with Adreno 619 graphics) and Google Tensor (Mali-G78 MP20). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1
- Announced later
Pros of Google Tensor
- Supports 201% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 17 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 9 score – 713K vs 354K
- 40% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2000 MHz)
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|101413
|190622
|GPU
|90246
|281023
|Memory
|59456
|101339
|UX
|100024
|135229
|Total score
|354055
|713275
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Google Tensor +69%
1054
Multi-Core Score
1857
Google Tensor +54%
2868
3DMark
|Stability
|99%
|56%
|Graphics test
|6 FPS
|37 FPS
|Score
|1038
|6242
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 and Google Tensor
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-X1
2x 2.25 GHz – Cortex A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L2 cache
|-
|3 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|6 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|5.6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 619
|Mali-G78 MP20
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|825 MHz
|848 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|20
|Shading units
|128
|320
|FLOPS
|486 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|51.2 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon
|Tensor Processing Unit
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP
|1x 200MP, 2x 32MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Snapdragon X51
|Exynos 5300g
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Up to 7350 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 900 Mbps
|Up to 3670 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|October 2022
|October 2021
|Class
|Low end
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM4375
|S5E9845
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 official site
|Google Tensor official site
