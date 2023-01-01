Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 vs Dimensity 6020
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 (with Adreno 619 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 6020 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)
- Shows better (up to 7%) AnTuTu 9 score – 375K vs 350K
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 6020
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below.
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|114577
|-
|GPU
|91664
|-
|Memory
|64821
|-
|UX
|106590
|-
|Total score
|375715
|350135
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
620
600
Multi-Core Score
1841
1733
3DMark
|Graphics test
|6 FPS
|-
|Score
|1039
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 and Dimensity 6020
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|6 nanometers
|7 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 619
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|-
|950 MHz
|Execution units
|-
|2
|Shading units
|-
|32
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|17.07 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|Snapdragon X51
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 2770 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|October 2022
|March 2023
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Model number
|SM4375
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 6020 official site
Cast your vote
3 (50%)
3 (50%)
Total votes: 6