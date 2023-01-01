Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 vs Dimensity 6020 VS Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 Dimensity 6020 We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 (with Adreno 619 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 6020 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.

Key Differences Main differences and advantages of each chip Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)

Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm) Shows better (up to 7%) AnTuTu 9 score – 375K vs 350K Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 6020 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below.

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 +7% 375715 Dimensity 6020 350135 CPU 114577 - GPU 91664 - Memory 64821 - UX 106590 - Total score 375715 350135 Submit your AnTuTu result

3DMark A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal) 3DMark Wild Life Performance Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 1039 Dimensity 6020 n/a Graphics test 6 FPS - Score 1039 -

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 and Dimensity 6020

CPU Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A78

6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76

6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 Cores 8 8 Frequency 2000 MHz 2200 MHz Instruction set - ARMv8.2-A Process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers

Graphics GPU name Adreno 619 Mali-G57 MC2 Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall GPU frequency - 950 MHz Execution units - 2 Shading units - 32 Vulkan version 1.1 1.1 OpenCL version 2.0 2.0 DirectX version 12 12

Memory Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 17.07 Gbit/s Max size 8 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2 Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080 Max camera resolution 1x 108MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP Video capture 1K at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9 Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity Modem Snapdragon X51 - 4G support LTE Cat. 18 - 5G support Yes Yes Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 2770 Mbps Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps - Wi-Fi 5 5 Bluetooth 5.2 5.1 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info Announced October 2022 March 2023 Class Low end Low end Model number SM4375 - Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 official site MediaTek Dimensity 6020 official site