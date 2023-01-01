Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 vs Dimensity 7200
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 (with Adreno 619 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 7200 (Mali-G610 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 7200
- Supports 201% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 17 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 63%) AnTuTu 9 score – 612K vs 375K
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)
- 40% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2000 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|114577
|155165
|GPU
|91664
|197878
|Memory
|64821
|117814
|UX
|106590
|144422
|Total score
|375715
|612245
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Dimensity 7200 +37%
848
Multi-Core Score
1841
Dimensity 7200 +24%
2287
3DMark
|Graphics test
|6 FPS
|-
|Score
|1039
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 and Dimensity 7200
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2800 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv9-A
|Process
|6 nanometers
|4 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 619
|Mali-G610 MC4
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Valhall 2
|Execution units
|-
|4
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.2
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|6400 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|51.2 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|-
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|MediaTek APU 650
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP
|1x 200MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|Snapdragon X51
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 21
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 4700 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.3
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|October 2022
|February 2023
|Class
|Low end
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM4375
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 7200 official site
