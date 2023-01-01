Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 vs Dimensity 7200 – what's better?

Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 vs Dimensity 7200

Snapdragon 4 Gen 1
VS
Dimensity 7200
Snapdragon 4 Gen 1
Dimensity 7200

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 (with Adreno 619 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 7200 (Mali-G610 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 7200
  • Supports 201% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 17 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 63%) AnTuTu 9 score – 612K vs 375K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)
  • 40% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2000 MHz)
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 4 Gen 1
vs
Dimensity 7200

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 4 Gen 1
375715
Dimensity 7200 +63%
612245
CPU 114577 155165
GPU 91664 197878
Memory 64821 117814
UX 106590 144422
Total score 375715 612245
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Graphics test 6 FPS -
Score 1039 -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 and Dimensity 7200

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2800 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv9-A
Process 6 nanometers 4 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 619 Mali-G610 MC4
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall 2
Execution units - 4
Vulkan version 1.1 1.2
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 6400 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 51.2 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes MediaTek APU 650
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem Snapdragon X51 -
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 21
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 4700 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced October 2022 February 2023
Class Low end Flagship
Model number SM4375 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 official site MediaTek Dimensity 7200 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 7200 and Snapdragon 4 Gen 1, or ask any questions
