Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 vs Dimensity 7200 VS Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 Dimensity 7200 We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 (with Adreno 619 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 7200 (Mali-G610 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.

Key Differences Main differences and advantages of each chip Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Supports 201% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 17 GB/s)

Supports 201% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 17 GB/s) Shows significantly better (up to 63%) AnTuTu 9 score – 612K vs 375K

Shows significantly better (up to 63%) AnTuTu 9 score – 612K vs 375K Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)

Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm) 40% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2000 MHz)

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 375715 Dimensity 7200 +63% 612245 CPU 114577 155165 GPU 91664 197878 Memory 64821 117814 UX 106590 144422 Total score 375715 612245 Submit your AnTuTu result

3DMark A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal) 3DMark Wild Life Performance Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 1039 Dimensity 7200 n/a Graphics test 6 FPS - Score 1039 -

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 and Dimensity 7200

CPU Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A78

6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715

6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510 Cores 8 8 Frequency 2000 MHz 2800 MHz Instruction set - ARMv9-A Process 6 nanometers 4 nanometers

Graphics GPU name Adreno 619 Mali-G610 MC4 Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall 2 Execution units - 4 Vulkan version 1.1 1.2 OpenCL version 2.0 2.0 DirectX version 12 12

Memory Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory frequency 2133 MHz 6400 MHz Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 51.2 Gbit/s Max size 8 GB -

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) Yes MediaTek APU 650 Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1 Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 1920 x 1200 Max camera resolution 1x 108MP 1x 200MP Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9 Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity Modem Snapdragon X51 - 4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 21 5G support Yes Yes Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 4700 Mbps Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps - Wi-Fi 5 6 Bluetooth 5.2 5.3 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info Announced October 2022 February 2023 Class Low end Flagship Model number SM4375 - Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 official site MediaTek Dimensity 7200 official site