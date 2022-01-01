Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 vs Dimensity 810 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 (with Adreno graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 810 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
  • Announced 1-year and 2-months later
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 810
  • 20% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2000 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 4 Gen 1
vs
Dimensity 810

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 4 Gen 1
382793
Dimensity 810 +2%
389622
CPU 113829 114509
GPU 92314 89255
Memory 68007 77131
UX 110869 112028
Total score 382793 389622
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 7 FPS
Score - 1228

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 77 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 42 FPS
[High]
Fortnite - 26 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 74 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 56 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 37 FPS
[Low]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 59 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 and Dimensity 810

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache - 512 KB
L2 cache - 1 MB
L3 cache - 2 MB
Process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Transistor count - 12 billion
TDP - 8 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno Mali-G57 MC2
Architecture Adreno Valhall
GPU frequency - 850 MHz
Execution units - 2
Shading units - 32
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem Snapdragon X51 -
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced October 2022 August 2021
Class Low end Mid range
Model number SM4375 MT6833V
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 official site MediaTek Dimensity 810 official site

