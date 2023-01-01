Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 vs Dimensity 8100 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 (with Adreno 619 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 8100 (Mali-G610 MC6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1
  • Announced 7-months later
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 8100
  • Supports 201% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 17 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.3x) AnTuTu 9 score – 818K vs 354K
  • Performs 88% better in floating-point computations
  • 43% higher CPU clock speed (2850 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 4 Gen 1
vs
Dimensity 8100

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 4 Gen 1
354055
Dimensity 8100 +131%
818532
CPU 101413 196804
GPU 90246 313342
Memory 59456 140254
UX 100024 161901
Total score 354055 818532
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% 97%
Graphics test 6 FPS 34 FPS
Score 1038 5819

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 77 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 26 FPS
[High]
Shadowgun Legends - 74 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz - 98 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 57 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 59 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - OnePlus Ace
1080 x 2412
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 and Dimensity 8100

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2850 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L3 cache - 4 MB
Process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
TDP - 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 619 Mali-G610 MC6
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall 3
GPU frequency 825 MHz 860 MHz
Execution units 2 6
Shading units 128 96
FLOPS 486 Gigaflops 916 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 51.2 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2960 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem Snapdragon X51 MediaTek UltraSave 2.0
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 21
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 4700 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 900 Mbps Up to 2500 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced October 2022 March 2022
Class Low end Flagship
Model number SM4375 MT6895Z/TCZA
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 official site MediaTek Dimensity 8100 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
9 (100%)
Total votes: 9

