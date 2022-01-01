Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 vs Dimensity 9000 – what's better?

Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 vs Dimensity 9000

Snapdragon 4 Gen 1
VS
Dimensity 9000
Snapdragon 4 Gen 1
Dimensity 9000

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 (with Adreno graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 9000 (Mali-G710). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
  • Announced 11-months later
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 9000
  • Supports 253% higher memory bandwidth (60 against 17 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.6x) AnTuTu 9 score – 997K vs 382K
  • 53% higher CPU clock speed (3050 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 4 Gen 1
vs
Dimensity 9000

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 4 Gen 1
382793
Dimensity 9000 +161%
997666
CPU 113829 257778
GPU 92314 400071
Memory 68007 156049
UX 110869 188263
Total score 382793 997666
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 85%
Graphics test - 48 FPS
Score - 8040

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 and Dimensity 9000

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 3.05 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 3050 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv9-A
L1 cache - 1024 KB
L2 cache - 3.5 MB
L3 cache - 8 MB
Process 6 nanometers 4 nanometers
TDP - 4 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno Mali-G710
Architecture Adreno Valhall 3
GPU frequency - 850 MHz
Execution units - 10
Shading units - 512
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 3750 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 60 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 24 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2960 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP 1x 320MP, 3x 32MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem Snapdragon X51 -
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced October 2022 November 2021
Class Low end Flagship
Model number SM4375 MT6983
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 official site MediaTek Dimensity 9000 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 vs Snapdragon 778G
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 vs 480 Plus
3. MediaTek Dimensity 9000 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
4. MediaTek Dimensity 9000 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
5. MediaTek Dimensity 9000 vs Apple A15 Bionic
6. MediaTek Dimensity 9000 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus
▶️ Compare other chipsets

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 9000 and Snapdragon 4 Gen 1, or ask any questions
Promotion
РусскийEnglish