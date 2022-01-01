Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 vs Dimensity 9000
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 (with Adreno graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 9000 (Mali-G710). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
- Announced 11-months later
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 9000
- Supports 253% higher memory bandwidth (60 against 17 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.6x) AnTuTu 9 score – 997K vs 382K
- 53% higher CPU clock speed (3050 vs 2000 MHz)
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|113829
|257778
|GPU
|92314
|400071
|Memory
|68007
|156049
|UX
|110869
|188263
|Total score
|382793
|997666
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Dimensity 9000 +104%
1260
Multi-Core Score
1838
Dimensity 9000 +131%
4252
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|85%
|Graphics test
|-
|48 FPS
|Score
|-
|8040
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 and Dimensity 9000
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|1x 3.05 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|3050 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv9-A
|L1 cache
|-
|1024 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|3.5 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|6 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|4 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno
|Mali-G710
|Architecture
|Adreno
|Valhall 3
|GPU frequency
|-
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|-
|10
|Shading units
|-
|512
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|3750 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|60 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|24 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2960 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP
|1x 320MP, 3x 32MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|Snapdragon X51
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.3
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|October 2022
|November 2021
|Class
|Low end
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM4375
|MT6983
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 9000 official site
