Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 vs Dimensity 930 VS Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 Dimensity 930 We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 (with Adreno 619 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 930 (IMG BXM-8-256). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.

Key Differences Main differences and advantages of each chip Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 930 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 375715 Dimensity 930 +9% 409524 CPU 114577 121039 GPU 91664 103844 Memory 64821 89521 UX 106590 95904 Total score 375715 409524 Submit your AnTuTu result

3DMark A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal) 3DMark Wild Life Performance Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 1039 Dimensity 930 n/a Graphics test 6 FPS - Score 1039 -

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 and Dimensity 930

CPU Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A78

6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A78

6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 Cores 8 8 Frequency 2000 MHz 2200 MHz Instruction set - ARMv8.2-A Process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers

Graphics GPU name Adreno 619 IMG BXM-8-256 Architecture Adreno 600 PowerVR B-Series Vulkan version 1.1 1.1 OpenCL version 2.0 2.0 DirectX version 12 12

Memory Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory frequency 2133 MHz - Bus 2x 16 Bit - Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s - Max size 8 GB -

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1 Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080 Max camera resolution 1x 108MP 1x 108MP Video capture 1K at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9 Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity Modem Snapdragon X51 - 4G support LTE Cat. 18 - 5G support Yes Yes Download speed Up to 800 Mbps - Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps - Wi-Fi 5 5 Bluetooth 5.2 5.2 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info Announced October 2022 May 2022 Class Low end Mid range Model number SM4375 - Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 official site MediaTek Dimensity 930 official site