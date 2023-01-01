Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 vs Dimensity 930
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 (with Adreno 619 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 930 (IMG BXM-8-256). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 930
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
- Shows better (up to 9%) AnTuTu 9 score – 409K vs 375K
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|114577
|121039
|GPU
|91664
|103844
|Memory
|64821
|89521
|UX
|106590
|95904
|Total score
|375715
|409524
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Dimensity 930 +12%
696
Multi-Core Score
1841
Dimensity 930 +7%
1977
3DMark
|Graphics test
|6 FPS
|-
|Score
|1039
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 and Dimensity 930
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 619
|IMG BXM-8-256
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|PowerVR B-Series
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|-
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|-
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP
|1x 108MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Snapdragon X51
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|October 2022
|May 2022
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM4375
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 930 official site
