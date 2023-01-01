Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 vs Dimensity 930 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 (with Adreno 619 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 930 (IMG BXM-8-256). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 930
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 9%) AnTuTu 9 score – 409K vs 375K
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 4 Gen 1
vs
Dimensity 930

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 4 Gen 1
375715
Dimensity 930 +9%
409524
CPU 114577 121039
GPU 91664 103844
Memory 64821 89521
UX 106590 95904
Total score 375715 409524
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Graphics test 6 FPS -
Score 1039 -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 and Dimensity 930

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8.2-A
Process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 619 IMG BXM-8-256
Architecture Adreno 600 PowerVR B-Series
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2133 MHz -
Bus 2x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP 1x 108MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Snapdragon X51 -
4G support LTE Cat. 18 -
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced October 2022 May 2022
Class Low end Mid range
Model number SM4375 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 official site MediaTek Dimensity 930 official site

