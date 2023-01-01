Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 vs Helio G80
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 (with Adreno 619 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G80 (Mali-G52 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
23
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
14
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
63
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
30
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1
- Performs 8.9x better in floating-point computations
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 12 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 57%) AnTuTu 9 score – 354K vs 225K
- Announced 2-years and 9-months later
- Supports 27% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 13.41 GB/s)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G80
- Higher GPU frequency (~15%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|101413
|71890
|GPU
|90246
|36810
|Memory
|59456
|44172
|UX
|100024
|71018
|Total score
|354055
|225378
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 +77%
622
351
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 +42%
1857
1306
|Image compression
|-
|79.2 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|11.9 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|23.4 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|17.4 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|8.63 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|1.53 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|416 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|99%
|98%
|Graphics test
|6 FPS
|3 FPS
|Score
|1038
|664
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|30 FPS
[High]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|30 FPS
[Low]
|Fortnite
|-
|27 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|52 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|53 FPS
[Medium]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|54 FPS
[High]
|Device
|-
|Realme 6i
720 x 1600
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 and Helio G80
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L2 cache
|-
|320 KB
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Process
|6 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|5.5 billion
|TDP
|-
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 619
|Mali-G52 MP2
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Bifrost 2
|GPU frequency
|825 MHz
|950 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|128
|32
|FLOPS
|486 Gigaflops
|54.6 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|13.41 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Snapdragon X51
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 900 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|October 2022
|February 2020
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM4375
|MT6769T
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 official site
|MediaTek Helio G80 official site
