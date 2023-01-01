Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 vs Helio G80 – what's better?

Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 vs Helio G80

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 (with Adreno 619 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G80 (Mali-G52 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1
  • Performs 8.9x better in floating-point computations
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 12 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 57%) AnTuTu 9 score – 354K vs 225K
  • Announced 2-years and 9-months later
  • Supports 27% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 13.41 GB/s)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G80
  • Higher GPU frequency (~15%)

Benchmarks

SoC:
Snapdragon 4 Gen 1
vs
Helio G80

AnTuTu 9

Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 +57%
354055
Helio G80
225378
CPU 101413 71890
GPU 90246 36810
Memory 59456 44172
UX 100024 71018
Total score 354055 225378
GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 +42%
1857
Helio G80
1306
Image compression - 79.2 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 11.9 images/s
Speech recognition - 23.4 words/s
Machine learning - 17.4 images/s
Camera shooting - 8.63 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.53 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 416 Krows/s

3DMark

3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% 98%
Graphics test 6 FPS 3 FPS
Score 1038 664

Gaming

PUBG Mobile - 30 FPS
[High]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 30 FPS
[Low]
Fortnite - 27 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 52 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 53 FPS
[Medium]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 54 FPS
[High]
Device - Realme 6i
720 x 1600
Specifications

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L2 cache - 320 KB
L3 cache - 1 MB
Process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count - 5.5 billion
TDP - 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 619 Mali-G52 MP2
Architecture Adreno 600 Bifrost 2
GPU frequency 825 MHz 950 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 128 32
FLOPS 486 Gigaflops 54.6 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 13.41 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Snapdragon X51 -
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 7
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 900 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced October 2022 February 2020
Class Low end Mid range
Model number SM4375 MT6769T
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 official site MediaTek Helio G80 official site

