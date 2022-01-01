Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 vs Helio G95
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 (with Adreno graphics) and MediaTek Helio G95 (Mali-G76 3EEMC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
36
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
33
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
63
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
43
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 12 nm)
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Announced 2-years and 1-month later
- Shows better (up to 11%) AnTuTu 9 score – 384K vs 344K
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|113829
|96090
|GPU
|92314
|99154
|Memory
|68007
|54533
|UX
|110869
|97032
|Total score
|384471
|344865
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 +20%
618
514
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 +16%
1851
1597
|Image compression
|-
|98 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|14.4 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|30.5 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|26.4 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|13.7 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|1.93 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|500.3 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|98%
|Graphics test
|-
|8 FPS
|Score
|-
|1350
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|51 FPS
[Low]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|38 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|27 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|57 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|48 FPS
[High]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|27 FPS
[Low]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|52 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Realme 7
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 and Helio G95
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2050 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|6 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno
|Mali-G76 3EEMC4
|Architecture
|Adreno
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|-
|900 MHz
|Execution units
|-
|4
|Shading units
|-
|64
|FLOPS
|-
|195.8 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|10 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Da Vinci
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Snapdragon X51
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|October 2022
|September 2020
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM4375
|MT6785V/CD
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 official site
|MediaTek Helio G95 official site
