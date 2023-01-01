Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 vs Dimensity 1080
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 (with Adreno graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 1080 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)
- Announced 9-months later
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1080
- 18% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2200 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|-
|131250
|GPU
|-
|134083
|Memory
|-
|97501
|UX
|-
|135501
|Total score
|-
|494547
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
890
840
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 +10%
2588
2353
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|99%
|Graphics test
|-
|13 FPS
|Score
|-
|2302
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 and Dimensity 1080
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2600 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|4 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|4 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Valhall 2
|GPU frequency
|-
|800 MHz
|Execution units
|-
|4
|Shading units
|-
|64
|FLOPS
|-
|686 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|25.6 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|-
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|MediaTek APU 3.0
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 200MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Snapdragon X61
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Up to 2770 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 900 Mbps
|Up to 1250 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|June 2023
|October 2022
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM4450
|MT6877V/TTZA
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 1080 official site
