Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 vs Dimensity 920
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 (with Adreno graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 920 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)
- Announced 1-year and 11-months later
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 920
- Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 25.6 GB/s)
- 14% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 2200 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|-
|137440
|GPU
|-
|139027
|Memory
|-
|96443
|UX
|-
|128980
|Total score
|-
|501398
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 +11%
890
805
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 +14%
2588
2271
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|99%
|Graphics test
|-
|12 FPS
|Score
|-
|2125
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|64 FPS
[Ultra]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|59 FPS
[High]
|Fortnite
|-
|27 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|68 FPS
[Medium]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|46 FPS
[Medium]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|53 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 and Dimensity 920
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2500 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|4 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|10 billion
|TDP
|-
|4 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Valhall 2
|GPU frequency
|-
|950 MHz
|Execution units
|-
|4
|Shading units
|-
|64
|FLOPS
|-
|684 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|25.6 Gbit/s
|51.2 Gbit/s
|Max size
|-
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Snapdragon X61
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Up to 2770 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 900 Mbps
|Up to 1250 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|June 2023
|August 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM4450
|MT6877T
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 920 official site
