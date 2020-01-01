Snapdragon 425 vs Kirin 658
We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 (Adreno 308) with the newer 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 658 (Mali-T830 MP2) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 425
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 658
- Has 4 cores more
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (16 versus 28 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~80%)
- 68% higher CPU clock speed (2350 vs 1400 MHz)
- Performs 71% better in floating-point computations
- Announced 1 year and 1 month later
Benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
44910
Kirin 658 +56%
69844
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
127
Kirin 658 +50%
191
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
410
Kirin 658 +106%
843
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2.35 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|4
|8
|Frequency
|1400 MHz
|2350 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|-
|Process
|28 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1 billion
|4 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 308
|Mali-T830 MP2
|Architecture
|Adreno 300
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|500 MHz
|900 MHz
|Cores
|-
|2
|Number of ALUs
|24
|-
|FLOPS
|24 Gigaflops
|41 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|667 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|5.34 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|4 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1280 x 800
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X6
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 5
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 75 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|February 2016
|March 2017
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|MSM8917
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 official site
|-
