Snapdragon 425 vs Kirin 810
We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 (Adreno 308) with the newer 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 810 (Mali-G52 MP6) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
51
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
74
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
61
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 425
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 810
- Performs 23x better in floating-point computations
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 28 nm)
- Announced 3 years and 5 months later
- Has 4 cores more
- 57% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1400 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~64%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
127
Kirin 810 +380%
610
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
410
Kirin 810 +393%
2022
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
н/д
322421
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|4
|8
|Frequency
|1400 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Process
|28 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1 billion
|6.9 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 308
|Mali-G52 MP6
|Architecture
|Adreno 300
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|500 MHz
|820 MHz
|Cores
|-
|6
|Number of ALUs
|24
|-
|FLOPS
|24 Gigaflops
|551 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|667 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|5.34 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|1280 x 800
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X6
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 5
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 75 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|February 2016
|June 2019
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|MSM8917
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 official site
|-
