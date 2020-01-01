Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 425 vs Kirin 810 – what's better?

Snapdragon 425 vs Kirin 810

Snapdragon 425
VS
Kirin 810
We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 (Adreno 308) with the newer 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 810 (Mali-G52 MP6) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 425
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 810
  • Performs 23x better in floating-point computations
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 28 nm)
  • Announced 3 years and 5 months later
  • Has 4 cores more
  • 57% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1400 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~64%)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 425
127
Kirin 810 +380%
610
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 425
410
Kirin 810 +393%
2022
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 425
н/д
Kirin 810
322421

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 425 and Kirin 810

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 4 8
Frequency 1400 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 128 KB 256 KB
L2 cache - 1 MB
Process 28 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 1 billion 6.9 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 308 Mali-G52 MP6
Architecture Adreno 300 Rogue
GPU frequency 500 MHz 820 MHz
Cores - 6
Number of ALUs 24 -
FLOPS 24 Gigaflops 551 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 667 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 5.34 Gbit/s -
Max size 4 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 1280 x 800 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X6 -
4G support LTE Cat. 5 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 75 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 4.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced February 2016 June 2019
Class Low end Mid range
Model number MSM8917 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 official site -

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 810 and Snapdragon 425 or ask any questions
