Snapdragon 425 vs Kirin 930
We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 (Adreno 308) with the older 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 930 (Mali-T628 MP4) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
19
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
30
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
25
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 425
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
- Announced 10 months later
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 930
- Performs 3.2x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 140% higher memory bandwidth (12.8 against 5.34 GB/s)
- Has 4 cores more
- 43% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1400 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~20%)
Benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
44910
Kirin 930 +32%
59272
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
127
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
410
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|4
|8
|Frequency
|1400 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|-
|Process
|28 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1 billion
|1 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 308
|Mali-T628 MP4
|Architecture
|Adreno 300
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|500 MHz
|600 MHz
|Cores
|-
|4
|Number of ALUs
|24
|-
|FLOPS
|24 Gigaflops
|77 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|667 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|5.34 Gbit/s
|12.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|Max display resolution
|1280 x 800
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X6
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 5
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 75 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|February 2016
|April 2015
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|MSM8917
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 official site
|-
