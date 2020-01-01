Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 425 vs Kirin 950 – what's better?

Snapdragon 425 vs Kirin 950

We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 (Adreno 308) with the older 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 950 (Mali-T880 MP4) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 425
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 950
  • Performs 5.1x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 379% higher memory bandwidth (25.6 against 5.34 GB/s)
  • Has 4 cores more
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (16 versus 28 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~80%)
  • 71% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 1400 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.2

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Snapdragon 425
44910
Kirin 950 +166%
119475
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 425
127
Kirin 950 +167%
339
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 425
410
Kirin 950 +214%
1287

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 425 and Kirin 950

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53 4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 4 8
Frequency 1400 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 128 KB -
Process 28 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count 1 billion 2 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 308 Mali-T880 MP4
Architecture Adreno 300 Midgard
GPU frequency 500 MHz 900 MHz
Cores - 4
Number of ALUs 24 -
FLOPS 24 Gigaflops 122 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 1.2
DirectX version 11 11.2

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 667 MHz -
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 5.34 Gbit/s 25.6 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
Max display resolution 1280 x 800 2560 x 1600
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP 1x 21MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X6 -
4G support LTE Cat. 5 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 75 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.1 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced February 2016 November 2015
Class Low end Flagship
Model number MSM8917 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 official site -

