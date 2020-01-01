Snapdragon 425 vs Kirin 950
We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 (Adreno 308) with the older 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 950 (Mali-T880 MP4) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
31
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
39
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
37
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 425
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 950
- Performs 5.1x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 379% higher memory bandwidth (25.6 against 5.34 GB/s)
- Has 4 cores more
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (16 versus 28 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~80%)
- 71% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 1400 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.2
Benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
44910
Kirin 950 +166%
119475
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
127
Kirin 950 +167%
339
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
410
Kirin 950 +214%
1287
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|4
|8
|Frequency
|1400 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|-
|Process
|28 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1 billion
|2 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 308
|Mali-T880 MP4
|Architecture
|Adreno 300
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|500 MHz
|900 MHz
|Cores
|-
|4
|Number of ALUs
|24
|-
|FLOPS
|24 Gigaflops
|122 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|11.2
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|667 MHz
|-
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|5.34 Gbit/s
|25.6 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|Max display resolution
|1280 x 800
|2560 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X6
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 5
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 75 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|February 2016
|November 2015
|Class
|Low end
|Flagship
|Model number
|MSM8917
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 official site
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 vs Samsung Exynos 7885
- HiSilicon Kirin 950 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- HiSilicon Kirin 950 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
- HiSilicon Kirin 950 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
- HiSilicon Kirin 950 vs HiSilicon Kirin 960
- HiSilicon Kirin 950 vs HiSilicon Kirin 659