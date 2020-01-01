Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 425 vs Helio G25 – what's better?

Snapdragon 425 vs Helio G25

Snapdragon 425
Snapdragon 425
VS
Helio G25
Helio G25

We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 (Adreno 308) with the newer 8-core MediaTek Helio G25 (IMG PowerVR GE8320) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 425
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
Pros of MediaTek Helio G25
  • Supports 179% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 5.34 GB/s)
  • Announced 4-years and 5-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 28 nm)
  • Has 4 more cores
  • Performs 74% better in floating-point computations
  • 43% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1400 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~30%)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 425
410
Helio G25 +15%
471
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 425 and Helio G25

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 4 8
Frequency 1400 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 128 KB -
Process 28 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 1 billion -
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 308 IMG PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Adreno 300 Rogue
GPU frequency 500 MHz 650 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 24 64
FLOPS 24 Gigaflops 41.8 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 1.2 1.2
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 667 MHz 1600 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 5.34 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 1280 x 800 2400 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X6 -
4G support LTE Cat. 5 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 75 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced February 2016 June 2020
Class Low end Low end
Model number MSM8917 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 official site MediaTek Helio G25 official site

