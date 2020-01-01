Snapdragon 425 vs Helio G25
We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 (Adreno 308) with the newer 8-core MediaTek Helio G25 (IMG PowerVR GE8320) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
15
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
54
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
32
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 425
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
Pros of MediaTek Helio G25
- Supports 179% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 5.34 GB/s)
- Announced 4-years and 5-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 28 nm)
- Has 4 more cores
- Performs 74% better in floating-point computations
- 43% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1400 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~30%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
127
Helio G25 +6%
135
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
410
Helio G25 +15%
471
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
n/a
90289
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 425 and Helio G25
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|4
|8
|Frequency
|1400 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|-
|Process
|28 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1 billion
|-
|TDP
|5 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 308
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Adreno 300
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|500 MHz
|650 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|24
|64
|FLOPS
|24 Gigaflops
|41.8 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|667 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|5.34 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1280 x 800
|2400 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X6
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 5
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 75 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|February 2016
|June 2020
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Model number
|MSM8917
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 official site
|MediaTek Helio G25 official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
4 (100%)
Total votes: 4