Snapdragon 425 vs Helio G35
We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 (Adreno 308) with the newer 8-core MediaTek Helio G35 (IMG PowerVR GE8320) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
23
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
54
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
37
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 425
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
Pros of MediaTek Helio G35
- Supports 179% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 5.34 GB/s)
- Announced 4-years and 5-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 28 nm)
- Performs 2.3x better in floating-point computations
- Has 4 more cores
- 64% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1400 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~36%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
127
Helio G35 +39%
176
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
410
Helio G35 +145%
1006
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
n/a
109082
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 425 and Helio G35
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|4
|8
|Frequency
|1400 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|-
|Process
|28 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1 billion
|-
|TDP
|5 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 308
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Adreno 300
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|500 MHz
|680 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|24
|32
|FLOPS
|24 Gigaflops
|54.4 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|667 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|5.34 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1280 x 800
|2400 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP
|1x 25MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, AV1
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X6
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 5
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 75 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|February 2016
|June 2020
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Model number
|MSM8917
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 official site
|MediaTek Helio G35 official site
