Snapdragon 425 vs Helio G80

Snapdragon 425
VS
Helio G80
Snapdragon 425
Helio G80

We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 (Adreno 308) with the newer 8-core MediaTek Helio G80 (Mali-G52 MP2) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 425
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
Pros of MediaTek Helio G80
  • Announced 4-years later
  • Supports 151% higher memory bandwidth (13.41 against 5.34 GB/s)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 28 nm)
  • Performs 2.3x better in floating-point computations
  • Has 4 more cores
  • Higher GPU frequency (~90%)
  • 43% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1400 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 425
vs
Helio G80

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU 25147 74423
GPU - 44670
Memory 21708 43475
UX 9190 41133
Total score - 198438
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 425
125
Helio G80 +177%
346
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 425
407
Helio G80 +217%
1291
Image compression 26.6 Mpixels/s 79.2 Mpixels/s
Face detection 3.52 images/s 11.9 images/s
Speech recognition 10.9 words/s 23.4 words/s
Machine learning 6.44 images/s 17.4 images/s
Camera shooting 2.3 images/s 8.63 images/s
HTML 5 0.48 Mnodes/s 1.53 Mnodes/s
SQLite 134.1 Krows/s 416 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 30 FPS
[High]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 30 FPS
[Low]
Fortnite - 27 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 52 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 53 FPS
[Medium]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 54 FPS
[High]
Device - Realme 6i
720 x 1600
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 425 and Helio G80

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 4 8
Frequency 1400 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 128 KB -
Process 28 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 1 billion -
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 308 Mali-G52 MP2
Architecture Adreno 300 Bifrost
GPU frequency 500 MHz 950 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 24 32
FLOPS 24 Gigaflops 54.6 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 667 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 5.34 Gbit/s 13.41 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 536 Neural Engine
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 1280 x 800 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X6 -
4G support LTE Cat. 5 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 75 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced February 2016 February 2020
Class Low end Mid range
Model number MSM8917 MT6769T
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 official site MediaTek Helio G80 official site

