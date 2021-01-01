Snapdragon 425 vs Helio G80
We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 (Adreno 308) with the newer 8-core MediaTek Helio G80 (Mali-G52 MP2) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
28
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
34
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 425
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
Pros of MediaTek Helio G80
- Announced 4-years later
- Supports 151% higher memory bandwidth (13.41 against 5.34 GB/s)
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 28 nm)
- Performs 2.3x better in floating-point computations
- Has 4 more cores
- Higher GPU frequency (~90%)
- 43% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1400 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|25147
|74423
|GPU
|-
|44670
|Memory
|21708
|43475
|UX
|9190
|41133
|Total score
|-
|198438
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
125
Helio G80 +177%
346
Multi-Core Score
407
Helio G80 +217%
1291
|Image compression
|26.6 Mpixels/s
|79.2 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|3.52 images/s
|11.9 images/s
|Speech recognition
|10.9 words/s
|23.4 words/s
|Machine learning
|6.44 images/s
|17.4 images/s
|Camera shooting
|2.3 images/s
|8.63 images/s
|HTML 5
|0.48 Mnodes/s
|1.53 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|134.1 Krows/s
|416 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|30 FPS
[High]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|30 FPS
[Low]
|Fortnite
|-
|27 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|52 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|53 FPS
[Medium]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|54 FPS
[High]
|Device
|-
|Realme 6i
720 x 1600
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 425 and Helio G80
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|4
|8
|Frequency
|1400 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|-
|Process
|28 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1 billion
|-
|TDP
|5 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 308
|Mali-G52 MP2
|Architecture
|Adreno 300
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|500 MHz
|950 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|24
|32
|FLOPS
|24 Gigaflops
|54.6 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|667 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|5.34 Gbit/s
|13.41 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 536
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|1280 x 800
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X6
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 5
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 75 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|February 2016
|February 2020
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|MSM8917
|MT6769T
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 official site
|MediaTek Helio G80 official site
