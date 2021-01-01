Snapdragon 425 vs Helio G88
We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 (Adreno 308) with the newer 8-core MediaTek Helio G88 (Mali-G52 MC2) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
28
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
32
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 425
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
Pros of MediaTek Helio G88
- Announced 5-years and 5-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 28 nm)
- Has 4 more cores
- Higher GPU frequency (~2x)
- 43% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1400 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|-
|65730
|GPU
|-
|42693
|Memory
|-
|42099
|UX
|-
|44322
|Total score
|-
|196635
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
128
Helio G88 +167%
342
Multi-Core Score
418
Helio G88 +216%
1321
|Image compression
|26.6 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|3.52 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|10.9 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|6.44 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|2.3 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|0.48 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|134.1 Krows/s
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 425 and Helio G88
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|4
|8
|Frequency
|1400 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|-
|Process
|28 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1 billion
|-
|TDP
|5 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 308
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Architecture
|Adreno 300
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|500 MHz
|1000 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|24
|32
|FLOPS
|24 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|667 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|5.34 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 536
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1280 x 800
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X6
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 5
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 75 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|February 2016
|June 2021
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|MSM8917
|MT6769H
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 official site
|MediaTek Helio G88 official site
