Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 425 vs Helio G88 – what's better?

Snapdragon 425 vs Helio G88

Snapdragon 425
VS
Helio G88
Snapdragon 425
Helio G88

We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 (Adreno 308) with the newer 8-core MediaTek Helio G88 (Mali-G52 MC2) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 425
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
Pros of MediaTek Helio G88
  • Announced 5-years and 5-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 28 nm)
  • Has 4 more cores
  • Higher GPU frequency (~2x)
  • 43% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1400 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 425
vs
Helio G88

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU - 65730
GPU - 42693
Memory - 42099
UX - 44322
Total score - 196635
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 425
128
Helio G88 +167%
342
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 425
418
Helio G88 +216%
1321
Image compression 26.6 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 3.52 images/s -
Speech recognition 10.9 words/s -
Machine learning 6.44 images/s -
Camera shooting 2.3 images/s -
HTML 5 0.48 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 134.1 Krows/s -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 425 and Helio G88

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 4 8
Frequency 1400 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 128 KB -
Process 28 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 1 billion -
TDP 5 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 308 Mali-G52 MC2
Architecture Adreno 300 Bifrost
GPU frequency 500 MHz 1000 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 24 32
FLOPS 24 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 667 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 5.34 Gbit/s -
Max size 4 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 536 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 1280 x 800 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X6 -
4G support LTE Cat. 5 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 75 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced February 2016 June 2021
Class Low end Mid range
Model number MSM8917 MT6769H
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 official site MediaTek Helio G88 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Snapdragon 720G or Snapdragon 425
2. Snapdragon 660 or Snapdragon 425
3. Helio P22 or Snapdragon 425
4. Helio G80 or Snapdragon 425
5. Helio G35 or Snapdragon 425
6. Snapdragon 665 or Helio G88
7. Snapdragon 732G or Helio G88
8. Snapdragon 678 or Helio G88
9. Snapdragon 860 or Helio G88
10. Helio G80 or Helio G88

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G88 and Snapdragon 425, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish