Snapdragon 425 vs Helio P22
We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 (Adreno 308) with the newer 8-core MediaTek Helio P22 (PowerVR GE8320) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
21
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
50
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
34
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 425
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
Pros of MediaTek Helio P22
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 28 nm)
- Has 4 cores more
- Announced 2 years and 4 months later
- Performs 71% better in floating-point computations
- 43% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1400 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~30%)
Benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
44910
Helio P22 +71%
76843
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
127
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
410
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|4
|8
|Frequency
|1400 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|-
|Process
|28 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1 billion
|5.5 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 308
|PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Adreno 300
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|500 MHz
|650 MHz
|Cores
|-
|2
|Number of ALUs
|24
|-
|FLOPS
|24 Gigaflops
|41 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|667 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|5.34 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|4 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|CorePilot
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1280 x 800
|1600 x 720
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X6
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 5
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 75 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|February 2016
|May 2018
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|MSM8917
|MT6762R
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 official site
|MediaTek Helio P22 official site
Cast your vote
6 (22.2%)
21 (77.8%)
Total votes: 27
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 and Samsung Exynos 7570
- MediaTek Helio P22 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
- MediaTek Helio P22 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
- MediaTek Helio P22 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
- MediaTek Helio P22 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
- MediaTek Helio P22 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 660