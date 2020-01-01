Snapdragon 425 vs MediaTek MT6580
We compared two 4-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 (with Adreno 308 graphics) and MediaTek MT6580 (Mali-400 MP1 ). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 425
- Performs 4x better in floating-point computations
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for MediaTek
- Supports 24% higher memory bandwidth (5.34 against 4.3 GB/s)
- 8% higher CPU clock speed (1400 vs 1300 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 11
Benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Snapdragon 425 +27%
44910
35239
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
127
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
410
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 1.3 GHz – Cortex-A7
|Cores
|4
|4
|Frequency
|1400 MHz
|1300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|-
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|32 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|512 MB
|Process
|28 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1 billion
|1 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 308
|Mali-400 MP1
|Architecture
|Adreno 300
|Utgard
|GPU frequency
|500 MHz
|500 MHz
|Cores
|-
|1
|Number of ALUs
|24
|-
|FLOPS
|24 Gigaflops
|6 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|-
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|10
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|667 MHz
|533 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|5.34 Gbit/s
|4.3 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|2 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.0
|Max display resolution
|1280 x 800
|1440 x 720
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP
|1x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X6
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 5
|LTE Cat. 5
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 75 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|February 2016
|January 2016
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Model number
|MSM8917
|MT6580
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 official site
|MediaTek MT6580 official site
