We compared two 4-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 (with Adreno 308 graphics) and MediaTek MT6737 (Mali-T720 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 425
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for MediaTek
  • 8% higher CPU clock speed (1400 vs 1300 MHz)
  • Supports 9% higher memory bandwidth (5.34 against 4.9 GB/s)
Pros of MediaTek MT6737
  • Performs 42% better in floating-point computations
  • Higher GPU frequency (~30%)

AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Snapdragon 425 +11%
44910
MediaTek MT6737
40292
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53 4x 1.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 4 4
Frequency 1400 MHz 1300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 128 KB -
Process 28 nanometers 28 nanometers
Transistor count 1 billion 1 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 308 Mali-T720 MP2
Architecture Adreno 300 Midgard
GPU frequency 500 MHz 500-650 MHz
Cores - 2
Number of ALUs 24 -
FLOPS 24 Gigaflops 34 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 -
OpenCL version 1.2 1.2
DirectX version 11 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory frequency 667 MHz 640 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 5.34 Gbit/s 4.9 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 3 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.0
Max display resolution 1280 x 800 1280 x 720
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP 1x 13MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X6 MT6169
4G support LTE Cat. 5 LTE Cat. 5
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 75 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 4.1 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS

Info

Announced February 2016 January 2016
Class Low end Mid range
Model number MSM8917 MT6737
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 official site MediaTek MT6737 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of MediaTek MT6737 and Snapdragon 425 or ask any questions
Muhammad humza 16 May 2020 01:14
From the comparison I concluded that snapdragon 425 is better
0 Reply
