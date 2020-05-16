Snapdragon 425 vs MediaTek MT6737
We compared two 4-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 (with Adreno 308 graphics) and MediaTek MT6737 (Mali-T720 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 425
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for MediaTek
- 8% higher CPU clock speed (1400 vs 1300 MHz)
- Supports 9% higher memory bandwidth (5.34 against 4.9 GB/s)
Pros of MediaTek MT6737
- Performs 42% better in floating-point computations
- Higher GPU frequency (~30%)
Benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Snapdragon 425 +11%
44910
40292
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
127
MediaTek MT6737 +2%
129
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
410
MediaTek MT6737 +6%
435
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 1.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|4
|4
|Frequency
|1400 MHz
|1300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|-
|Process
|28 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1 billion
|1 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 308
|Mali-T720 MP2
|Architecture
|Adreno 300
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|500 MHz
|500-650 MHz
|Cores
|-
|2
|Number of ALUs
|24
|-
|FLOPS
|24 Gigaflops
|34 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|-
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|667 MHz
|640 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|5.34 Gbit/s
|4.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.0
|Max display resolution
|1280 x 800
|1280 x 720
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP
|1x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X6
|MT6169
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 5
|LTE Cat. 5
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 75 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS
Info
|Announced
|February 2016
|January 2016
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|MSM8917
|MT6737
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 official site
|MediaTek MT6737 official site
