Snapdragon 425 vs MediaTek MT6739

Snapdragon 425
Snapdragon 425
VS
MediaTek MT6739
MediaTek MT6739

We compared two 4-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 (with Adreno 308 graphics) and MediaTek MT6739 (PowerVR GE8100). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 425
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for MediaTek
  • Performs 14% better in floating-point computations
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 11
Pros of MediaTek MT6739
  • Announced 1 year and 8 months later
  • Supports 20% higher memory bandwidth (6.4 against 5.34 GB/s)
  • 7% higher CPU clock speed (1500 vs 1400 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~14%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Snapdragon 425
44910
MediaTek MT6739 +11%
49680
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 425 and MediaTek MT6739

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53 4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 4 4
Frequency 1400 MHz 1500 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 128 KB -
Process 28 nanometers 28 nanometers
Transistor count 1 billion 1 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 308 PowerVR GE8100
Architecture Adreno 300 Rogue
GPU frequency 500 MHz 570 MHz
Number of ALUs 24 -
FLOPS 24 Gigaflops 21 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 1.2
DirectX version 11 10

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory frequency 667 MHz 667 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 5.34 Gbit/s 6.4 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 3 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 1280 x 800 1440 x 720
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP 1x 13MP, 2x 8MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X6 MT6177M
4G support LTE Cat. 5 LTE Cat. 5
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 75 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.1 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced February 2016 September 2017
Class Low end Low end
Model number MSM8917 MT6739
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 official site MediaTek MT6739 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of MediaTek MT6739 and Snapdragon 425 or ask any questions
