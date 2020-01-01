Snapdragon 425 vs MediaTek MT6739
We compared two 4-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 (with Adreno 308 graphics) and MediaTek MT6739 (PowerVR GE8100). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 425
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for MediaTek
- Performs 14% better in floating-point computations
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 11
Pros of MediaTek MT6739
- Announced 1 year and 8 months later
- Supports 20% higher memory bandwidth (6.4 against 5.34 GB/s)
- 7% higher CPU clock speed (1500 vs 1400 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~14%)
Benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
44910
MediaTek MT6739 +11%
49680
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
127
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
410
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|4
|4
|Frequency
|1400 MHz
|1500 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|-
|Process
|28 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1 billion
|1 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 308
|PowerVR GE8100
|Architecture
|Adreno 300
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|500 MHz
|570 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|24
|-
|FLOPS
|24 Gigaflops
|21 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|10
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|667 MHz
|667 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|5.34 Gbit/s
|6.4 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1280 x 800
|1440 x 720
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP
|1x 13MP, 2x 8MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X6
|MT6177M
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 5
|LTE Cat. 5
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 75 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|February 2016
|September 2017
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Model number
|MSM8917
|MT6739
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 official site
|MediaTek MT6739 official site
