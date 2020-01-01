Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 425 vs MediaTek MT6750 – what's better?

Snapdragon 425 vs MediaTek MT6750

Snapdragon 425
Snapdragon 425
MediaTek MT6750
MediaTek MT6750

We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 (Adreno 308) with the newer 8-core MediaTek MT6750 (Mali-T860 MP2) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 425
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for MediaTek
Pros of MediaTek MT6750
  • Has 4 cores more
  • Supports 29% higher memory bandwidth (6.9 against 5.34 GB/s)
  • 7% higher CPU clock speed (1500 vs 1400 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Snapdragon 425
44910
MediaTek MT6750 +28%
57537
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 425 and MediaTek MT6750

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53 4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 4 8
Frequency 1400 MHz 1500 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 128 KB -
Process 28 nanometers 28 nanometers
Transistor count 1 billion 1 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 308 Mali-T860 MP2
Architecture Adreno 300 Midgard
GPU frequency 500 MHz 520 MHz
Cores - 2
Number of ALUs 24 -
FLOPS 24 Gigaflops 24 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 1.2
DirectX version 11 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory frequency 667 MHz 667 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 5.34 Gbit/s 6.9 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 1280 x 800 1280 x 800
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP 1x 24MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X6 -
4G support LTE Cat. 5 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 75 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 4.1 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced February 2016 August 2016
Class Low end Mid range
Model number MSM8917 MT6750
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 official site MediaTek MT6750 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of MediaTek MT6750 and Snapdragon 425 or ask any questions
