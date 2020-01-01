Snapdragon 425 vs MediaTek MT6750
We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 (Adreno 308) with the newer 8-core MediaTek MT6750 (Mali-T860 MP2) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 425
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for MediaTek
Pros of MediaTek MT6750
- Has 4 cores more
- Supports 29% higher memory bandwidth (6.9 against 5.34 GB/s)
- 7% higher CPU clock speed (1500 vs 1400 MHz)
Benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
44910
MediaTek MT6750 +28%
57537
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 425 +4%
127
122
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
410
MediaTek MT6750 +25%
512
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|4
|8
|Frequency
|1400 MHz
|1500 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|-
|Process
|28 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1 billion
|1 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 308
|Mali-T860 MP2
|Architecture
|Adreno 300
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|500 MHz
|520 MHz
|Cores
|-
|2
|Number of ALUs
|24
|-
|FLOPS
|24 Gigaflops
|24 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|667 MHz
|667 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|5.34 Gbit/s
|6.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1280 x 800
|1280 x 800
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP
|1x 24MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X6
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 5
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 75 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|February 2016
|August 2016
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|MSM8917
|MT6750
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 official site
|MediaTek MT6750 official site
