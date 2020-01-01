Snapdragon 425 vs MediaTek MT6753
We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 (Adreno 308) with the older 8-core MediaTek MT6753 (Mali T720 MP3) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 425
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for MediaTek
- Announced later
- 8% higher CPU clock speed (1400 vs 1300 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek MT6753
- Has 4 cores more
- Performs 50% better in floating-point computations
- Higher GPU frequency (~40%)
Benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Snapdragon 425 +2%
44910
44168
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 425 +7%
127
119
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
410
MediaTek MT6753 +52%
624
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|8x 1.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|4
|8
|Frequency
|1400 MHz
|1300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|-
|Process
|28 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1 billion
|1 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 308
|Mali T720 MP3
|Architecture
|Adreno 300
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|500 MHz
|700 MHz
|Cores
|-
|3
|Number of ALUs
|24
|-
|FLOPS
|24 Gigaflops
|36 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|667 MHz
|800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|5.34 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|4 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1280 x 800
|1920 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP
|1x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X6
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 5
|LTE Cat. 5
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 75 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|4.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS
Info
|Announced
|February 2016
|March 2015
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|MSM8917
|MT6753
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 official site
|MediaTek MT6753 official site
