Snapdragon 429 vs Kirin 650
We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 (Adreno 504) with the older 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 650 (Mali-T830 MP2) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
16
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
40
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
21
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 429
- Announced 2-years and 6-months later
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 16 nm)
- Shows better (up to 25%) AnTuTu 8 score – 82K vs 65K
- Performs 22% better in floating-point computations
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.1
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 650
- Has 4 more cores
- Higher GPU frequency (~2x)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
169
169
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
556
Kirin 650 +46%
812
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 429 +25%
82250
65792
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 429 and Kirin 650
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.95 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|4
|8
|Frequency
|1950 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|4 billion
|TDP
|6 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 504
|Mali-T830 MP2
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|450 MHz
|900 MHz
|Execution units
|1
|2
|Shading units
|96
|32
|FLOPS
|48.6 Gigaflops
|40 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11.1
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|933 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|6.4 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|4 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 536
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1600 x 900
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
|1x 21MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP8
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X6
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 5
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 75 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS
Info
|Announced
|June 2018
|January 2016
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|SDM429
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 official site
|-
