We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 (Adreno 504) with the older 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 655 (Mali-T830 MP2) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 429
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • Announced 1-year and 7-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 16 nm)
  • Performs 22% better in floating-point computations
  • Shows better (up to 24%) AnTuTu 8 score – 82K vs 66K
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.1
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 655
  • Has 4 more cores
  • Higher GPU frequency (~2x)
  • 9% higher CPU clock speed (2120 vs 1950 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 429
556
Kirin 655 +53%
850
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 429 +24%
82250
Kirin 655
66542

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 429 and Kirin 655

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.95 GHz – Cortex-A53 4x 2.12 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 4 8
Frequency 1950 MHz 2120 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 12 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count - 4 billion
TDP 6 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 504 Mali-T830 MP2
Architecture Adreno 500 Midgard
GPU frequency 450 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 1 2
Shading units 96 32
FLOPS 48.6 Gigaflops 40 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 11.1 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory frequency 933 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 6.4 Gbit/s -
Max size 4 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 536 No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 1600 x 900 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP8 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X6 -
4G support LTE Cat. 5 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 75 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 5.0 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced June 2018 December 2016
Class Low end Mid range
Model number SDM429 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 official site -

