Snapdragon 429 vs Kirin 655
We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 (Adreno 504) with the older 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 655 (Mali-T830 MP2) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
17
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
43
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
22
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 429
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
- Announced 1-year and 7-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 16 nm)
- Performs 22% better in floating-point computations
- Shows better (up to 24%) AnTuTu 8 score – 82K vs 66K
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.1
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 655
- Has 4 more cores
- Higher GPU frequency (~2x)
- 9% higher CPU clock speed (2120 vs 1950 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
169
Kirin 655 +2%
173
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
556
Kirin 655 +53%
850
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 429 +24%
82250
66542
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 429 and Kirin 655
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.95 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2.12 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|4
|8
|Frequency
|1950 MHz
|2120 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|4 billion
|TDP
|6 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 504
|Mali-T830 MP2
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|450 MHz
|900 MHz
|Execution units
|1
|2
|Shading units
|96
|32
|FLOPS
|48.6 Gigaflops
|40 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11.1
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|933 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|6.4 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|4 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 536
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1600 x 900
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP8
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X6
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 5
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 75 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|June 2018
|December 2016
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|SDM429
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 official site
|-
