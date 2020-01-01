Snapdragon 429 vs Kirin 659
We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 (Adreno 504) with the older 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 659 (Mali-T830 MP2 ) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
26
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
43
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
35
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 429
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
- Announced 1 year and 6 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 16 nm)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.1
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 659
- Has 4 cores more
- Higher GPU frequency (~2x)
- 21% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 1950 MHz)
Benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
59877
Kirin 659 +28%
76609
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
194
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
894
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.95 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|4
|8
|Frequency
|1950 MHz
|2360 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|4 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 504
|Mali-T830 MP2
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|450 MHz
|900 MHz
|Cores
|-
|2
|FLOPS
|-
|41 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11.1
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|933 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|6.4 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|4 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 536
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1600 x 900
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP8
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X6
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 5
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 75 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|June 2018
|January 2017
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|SDM429
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 official site
|-
