We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 (Adreno 504) with the newer 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 710 (Mali-G51) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 429
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 710
  • Higher GPU frequency (~2.2x)
  • Has 4 cores more
  • 13% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1950 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 429
н/д
Kirin 710
159540

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 429 and Kirin 710

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.95 GHz – Cortex-A53 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 4 8
Frequency 1950 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
L2 cache - 512 KB
Process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count - 5.5 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 504 Mali-G51
Architecture Adreno 500 Bifrost
GPU frequency 450 MHz 1000 MHz
Cores - 4
FLOPS - 225 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11.1 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 6.4 Gbit/s -
Max size 4 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 536 No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 1600 x 900 2340 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP 1x 40MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP8 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X6 -
4G support LTE Cat. 5 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 75 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced June 2018 July 2018
Class Low end Mid range
Model number SDM429 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 official site HiSilicon Kirin 710 official site

