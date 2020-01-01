Snapdragon 429 vs Kirin 710
We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 (Adreno 504) with the newer 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 710 (Mali-G51) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
37
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
55
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
46
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 429
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 710
- Higher GPU frequency (~2.2x)
- Has 4 cores more
- 13% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1950 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
329
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1202
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
159540
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.95 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|4
|8
|Frequency
|1950 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|512 KB
|Process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|5.5 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 504
|Mali-G51
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|450 MHz
|1000 MHz
|Cores
|-
|4
|FLOPS
|-
|225 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11.1
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|933 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|6.4 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|4 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 536
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|1600 x 900
|2340 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
|1x 40MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP8
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X6
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 5
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 75 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|June 2018
|July 2018
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|SDM429
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 710 official site
