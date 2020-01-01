Snapdragon 429 vs Kirin 955
We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 (Adreno 504) with the older 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 955 (ARM Mali-T880 MP4) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
27
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
40
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
26
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 429
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
- Announced 2-years and 3-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 16 nm)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 955
- Supports 300% higher memory bandwidth (25.6 against 6.4 GB/s)
- Performs 2.5x better in floating-point computations
- Has 4 more cores
- Higher GPU frequency (~2x)
- Shows significantly better (up to 45%) AnTuTu 8 score – 119K vs 82K
- 28% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 1950 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.2
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
169
Kirin 955 +102%
342
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
556
Kirin 955 +98%
1100
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
82250
Kirin 955 +45%
119162
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 429 and Kirin 955
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.95 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|4
|8
|Frequency
|1950 MHz
|2500 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|TDP
|6 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 504
|ARM Mali-T880 MP4
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|450 MHz
|900 MHz
|Execution units
|1
|4
|Shading units
|96
|64
|FLOPS
|48.6 Gigaflops
|122 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11.1
|11.2
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|933 MHz
|-
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|6.4 Gbit/s
|25.6 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 536
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|Max display resolution
|1600 x 900
|1920 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP8
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|X6
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 5
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 75 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|June 2018
|April 2016
|Class
|Low end
|Flagship
|Model number
|SDM429
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 official site
|-
