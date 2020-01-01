Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 429 vs Kirin 955 – what's better?

Snapdragon 429 vs Kirin 955

Snapdragon 429
Snapdragon 429
VS
Kirin 955
Kirin 955

We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 (Adreno 504) with the older 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 955 (ARM Mali-T880 MP4) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 429
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • Announced 2-years and 3-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 16 nm)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 955
  • Supports 300% higher memory bandwidth (25.6 against 6.4 GB/s)
  • Performs 2.5x better in floating-point computations
  • Has 4 more cores
  • Higher GPU frequency (~2x)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 45%) AnTuTu 8 score – 119K vs 82K
  • 28% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 1950 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.2

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 429
169
Kirin 955 +102%
342
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 429
556
Kirin 955 +98%
1100
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 429
82250
Kirin 955 +45%
119162

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 429 and Kirin 955

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.95 GHz – Cortex-A53 4x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 4 8
Frequency 1950 MHz 2500 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 12 nanometers 16 nanometers
TDP 6 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 504 ARM Mali-T880 MP4
Architecture Adreno 500 Midgard
GPU frequency 450 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 1 4
Shading units 96 64
FLOPS 48.6 Gigaflops 122 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 11.1 11.2

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 933 MHz -
Bus 1x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 6.4 Gbit/s 25.6 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 536 No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
Max display resolution 1600 x 900 1920 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP 1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP8 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem X6 -
4G support LTE Cat. 5 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 75 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced June 2018 April 2016
Class Low end Flagship
Model number SDM429 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Snapdragon 429 vs Exynos 7904
2. Snapdragon 429 vs Snapdragon 439
3. Snapdragon 429 vs Snapdragon 450
4. Snapdragon 429 vs Helio A22
5. Snapdragon 429 vs Snapdragon 430
6. Kirin 955 vs Kirin 970
7. Kirin 955 vs Snapdragon 710
8. Kirin 955 vs Snapdragon 820
9. Kirin 955 vs Kirin 659

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 955 and Snapdragon 429, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish