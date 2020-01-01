Snapdragon 429 vs Helio A22
We compared two 4-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 (with Adreno 504 graphics) and MediaTek Helio A22 (PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
CPU Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 429
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
Pros of MediaTek Helio A22
- Supports 117% higher memory bandwidth (13.9 against 6.4 GB/s)
- Higher GPU frequency (~44%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
163
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
543
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
81081
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.95 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|4
|4
|Frequency
|1950 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|32 KB
|Process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 504
|PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|450 MHz
|650 MHz
|Cores
|-
|2
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11.1
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|933 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|6.4 Gbit/s
|13.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 536
|NeuroPilot
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1600 x 900
|1600 x 720
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP8
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X6
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 5
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 75 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|June 2018
|June 2018
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Model number
|SDM429
|MT6762M
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 official site
|MediaTek Helio A22 official site
