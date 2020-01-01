Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 429 vs Helio G25 – what's better?

We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 (Adreno 504) with the newer 8-core MediaTek Helio G25 (IMG PowerVR GE8320) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 429
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Performs 16% better in floating-point computations
Pros of MediaTek Helio G25
  • Supports 133% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 6.4 GB/s)
  • Has 4 more cores
  • Announced 2-years and 1-month later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~44%)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Shows better (up to 10%) AnTuTu 8 score – 90K vs 82K
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 429 +25%
169
Helio G25
135
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 429 +18%
556
Helio G25
471
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 429
82250
Helio G25 +10%
90289

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 429 and Helio G25

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.95 GHz – Cortex-A53 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 4 8
Frequency 1950 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP 6 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 504 IMG PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Adreno 500 Rogue
GPU frequency 450 MHz 650 MHz
Execution units 1 2
Shading units 96 64
FLOPS 48.6 Gigaflops 41.8 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 11.1 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 933 MHz 1600 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 6.4 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 536 No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 1600 x 900 2400 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP8 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X6 -
4G support LTE Cat. 5 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 75 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced June 2018 June 2020
Class Low end Low end
Model number SDM429 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 official site MediaTek Helio G25 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G25 and Snapdragon 429, or ask any questions
