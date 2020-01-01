Snapdragon 429 vs Helio G35
We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 (Adreno 504) with the newer 8-core MediaTek Helio G35 (IMG PowerVR GE8320) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
21
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
54
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
27
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 429
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
Pros of MediaTek Helio G35
- Supports 133% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 6.4 GB/s)
- Has 4 more cores
- Higher GPU frequency (~51%)
- Announced 2-years and 1-month later
- Shows better (up to 33%) AnTuTu 8 score – 109K vs 82K
- 18% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1950 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
169
Helio G35 +4%
176
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
556
Helio G35 +81%
1006
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
82250
Helio G35 +33%
109082
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 429 and Helio G35
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.95 GHz – Cortex-A53
|8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|4
|8
|Frequency
|1950 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|TDP
|6 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 504
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|450 MHz
|680 MHz
|Execution units
|1
|2
|Shading units
|96
|32
|FLOPS
|48.6 Gigaflops
|54.4 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11.1
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|933 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|6.4 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 536
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1600 x 900
|2400 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
|1x 25MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP8
|H.264, H.265, AV1
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X6
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 5
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 75 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|June 2018
|June 2020
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Model number
|SDM429
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 official site
|MediaTek Helio G35 official site
