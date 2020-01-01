Snapdragon 429 vs Helio P22
We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 (Adreno 504) with the older 8-core MediaTek Helio P22 (PowerVR GE8320) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
24
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
50
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
35
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 429
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.1
Pros of MediaTek Helio P22
- Has 4 cores more
- Higher GPU frequency (~44%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 429 +8%
853
788
Geekbench 4 (Multi-Core)
2401
Helio P22 +44%
3446
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
59877
Helio P22 +28%
76843
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.95 GHz – Cortex-A53
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|4
|8
|Frequency
|1950 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|5.5 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 504
|PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|450 MHz
|650 MHz
|Cores
|-
|2
|FLOPS
|-
|41 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11.1
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|933 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|6.4 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|4 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 536
|CorePilot
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1600 x 900
|1600 x 720
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP8
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X6
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 5
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 75 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|June 2018
|May 2018
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|SDM429
|MT6762R
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 official site
|MediaTek Helio P22 official site
Cast your vote
2 (20%)
8 (80%)
Total votes: 10