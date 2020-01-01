Snapdragon 429 vs Helio P23
We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 (Adreno 504) with the older 8-core MediaTek Helio P23 (Mali-G71 MP2) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
19
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
41
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
22
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 429
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 16 nm)
- Announced 10-months later
Pros of MediaTek Helio P23
- Supports 133% higher memory bandwidth (14.93 against 6.4 GB/s)
- Has 4 more cores
- Higher GPU frequency (~71%)
- Shows better (up to 26%) AnTuTu 8 score – 103K vs 82K
- 18% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1950 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 429 +10%
169
153
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
556
Helio P23 +54%
859
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
82250
Helio P23 +26%
103316
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 429 and Helio P23
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.95 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 1.65 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|4
|8
|Frequency
|1950 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|TDP
|6 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 504
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|450 MHz
|770 MHz
|Execution units
|1
|2
|Shading units
|96
|32
|FLOPS
|48.6 Gigaflops
|49.4 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11.1
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|933 MHz
|1500 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|6.4 Gbit/s
|14.93 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 536
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1600 x 900
|2160 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
|1x 24MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP8
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X6
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 5
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 75 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|June 2018
|August 2017
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Model number
|SDM429
|MT6763V/CT
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 official site
|MediaTek Helio P23 official site
