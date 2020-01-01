Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 429 vs Helio P23 – what's better?

Snapdragon 429 vs Helio P23

Snapdragon 429
Snapdragon 429
VS
Helio P23
Helio P23

We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 (Adreno 504) with the older 8-core MediaTek Helio P23 (Mali-G71 MP2) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 429
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 16 nm)
  • Announced 10-months later
Pros of MediaTek Helio P23
  • Supports 133% higher memory bandwidth (14.93 against 6.4 GB/s)
  • Has 4 more cores
  • Higher GPU frequency (~71%)
  • Shows better (up to 26%) AnTuTu 8 score – 103K vs 82K
  • 18% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1950 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 429 +10%
169
Helio P23
153
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 429
556
Helio P23 +54%
859
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 429
82250
Helio P23 +26%
103316

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 429 and Helio P23

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.95 GHz – Cortex-A53 4x 1.65 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 4 8
Frequency 1950 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 12 nanometers 16 nanometers
TDP 6 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 504 Mali-G71 MP2
Architecture Adreno 500 Bifrost
GPU frequency 450 MHz 770 MHz
Execution units 1 2
Shading units 96 32
FLOPS 48.6 Gigaflops 49.4 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11.1 11.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 933 MHz 1500 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 6.4 Gbit/s 14.93 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 536 No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 1600 x 900 2160 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP 1x 24MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP8 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X6 -
4G support LTE Cat. 5 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 75 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced June 2018 August 2017
Class Low end Low end
Model number SDM429 MT6763V/CT
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 official site MediaTek Helio P23 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Snapdragon 429 and Exynos 7904
2. Snapdragon 429 and Snapdragon 439
3. Snapdragon 429 and Snapdragon 450
4. Snapdragon 429 and Helio A22
5. Snapdragon 429 and Snapdragon 430
6. Helio P23 and Snapdragon 665
7. Helio P23 and Kirin 710
8. Helio P23 and Snapdragon 660
9. Helio P23 and Snapdragon 450
10. Helio P23 and Helio P70

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio P23 and Snapdragon 429, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish