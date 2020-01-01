Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 429 vs Helio P35 – what's better?

Snapdragon 429 vs Helio P35

Snapdragon 429
Snapdragon 429
VS
Helio P35
Helio P35

We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 (Adreno 504) with the newer 8-core MediaTek Helio P35 (IMG PowerVR GE8320) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 429
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
Pros of MediaTek Helio P35
  • Supports 133% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 6.4 GB/s)
  • Has 4 more cores
  • Higher GPU frequency (~51%)
  • 18% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1950 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 19%) AnTuTu 8 score – 98K vs 82K
  • Announced 6-months later
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 429
556
Helio P35 +76%
978
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 429
82250
Helio P35 +19%
98266

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 429 and Helio P35

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.95 GHz – Cortex-A53 8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 4 8
Frequency 1950 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP 6 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 504 IMG PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Adreno 500 Rogue
GPU frequency 450 MHz 680 MHz
Execution units 1 2
Shading units 96 64
FLOPS 48.6 Gigaflops 44.8 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 11.1 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 933 MHz 1600 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 6.4 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 536 No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 1600 x 900 2400 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP 1x 25MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP8 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X6 -
4G support LTE Cat. 5 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 75 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced June 2018 December 2018
Class Low end Low end
Model number SDM429 MT6765
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 official site MediaTek Helio P35 official site

