We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 (Adreno 504) with the older 10-core MediaTek Helio X20 (Mali-T880 MP4) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 429
  • Announced 3-years and 2-months later
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 20 nm)
Pros of MediaTek Helio X20
  • Has 6 more cores
  • Performs 2.5x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (12.8 against 6.4 GB/s)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~73%)
  • 8% higher CPU clock speed (2100 vs 1950 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 14%) AnTuTu 8 score – 93K vs 82K
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.2

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 429
169
Helio X20 +57%
265
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 429
556
Helio X20 +47%
815
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 429
82250
Helio X20 +14%
93425

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 429 and Helio X20

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.95 GHz – Cortex-A53 2x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.85 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 4 10
Frequency 1950 MHz 2100 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 12 nanometers 20 nanometers
Transistor count - 3 billion
TDP 6 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 504 Mali-T880 MP4
Architecture Adreno 500 Midgard
GPU frequency 450 MHz 780 MHz
Execution units 1 4
Shading units 96 64
FLOPS 48.6 Gigaflops 122 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 11.1 11.2

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory frequency 933 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 6.4 Gbit/s 12.8 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 536 No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 1600 x 900 2560 x 1600
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP 1x 25MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP8 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X6 -
4G support LTE Cat. 5 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 75 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced June 2018 May 2015
Class Low end Mid range
Model number SDM429 MT6797
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 official site MediaTek Helio X20 official site

