Snapdragon 429 vs MediaTek MT6739
We compared two 4-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 (with Adreno 504 graphics) and MediaTek MT6739 (PowerVR GE8100). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 429
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 28 nm)
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for MediaTek
- 30% higher CPU clock speed (1950 vs 1500 MHz)
- Announced 9 months later
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.1
Pros of MediaTek MT6739
- Higher GPU frequency (~27%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 429 +28%
853
668
Geekbench 4 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 429 +33%
2401
1804
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Snapdragon 429 +21%
59877
49680
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.95 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|4
|4
|Frequency
|1950 MHz
|1500 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|1 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 504
|PowerVR GE8100
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|450 MHz
|570 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|21 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11.1
|10
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|933 MHz
|667 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|6.4 Gbit/s
|6.4 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 536
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1600 x 900
|1440 x 720
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
|1x 13MP, 2x 8MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP8
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X6
|MT6177M
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 5
|LTE Cat. 5
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 75 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|June 2018
|September 2017
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Model number
|SDM429
|MT6739
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 official site
|MediaTek MT6739 official site
