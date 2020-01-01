Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 429 vs Snapdragon 425 – what's better?

Snapdragon 429 vs Snapdragon 425

Snapdragon 429
Snapdragon 429
VS
Snapdragon 425
Snapdragon 425

We compared two 4-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 (with Adreno 504 graphics) and Snapdragon 425 (Adreno 308). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 429
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 28 nm)
  • Announced 2 years and 5 months later
  • 39% higher CPU clock speed (1950 vs 1400 MHz)
  • Supports 20% higher memory bandwidth (6.4 against 5.34 GB/s)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.1
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 425
  • Higher GPU frequency (~11%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Snapdragon 429 +33%
59877
Snapdragon 425
44910
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 429 and Snapdragon 425

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.95 GHz – Cortex-A53 4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 4 4
Frequency 1950 MHz 1400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 128 KB
Process 12 nanometers 28 nanometers
Transistor count - 1 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 504 Adreno 308
Architecture Adreno 500 Adreno 300
GPU frequency 450 MHz 500 MHz
Number of ALUs - 24
FLOPS - 24 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 11.1 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory frequency 933 MHz 667 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 6.4 Gbit/s 5.34 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 536 No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 1600 x 900 1280 x 800
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP 1x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP8 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X6 X6
4G support LTE Cat. 5 LTE Cat. 5
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 75 Mbps Up to 75 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced June 2018 February 2016
Class Low end Low end
Model number SDM429 MSM8917
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 425 and Snapdragon 429 or ask any questions
