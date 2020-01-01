Snapdragon 429 vs Snapdragon 425
We compared two 4-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 (with Adreno 504 graphics) and Snapdragon 425 (Adreno 308). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 429
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 28 nm)
- Announced 2 years and 5 months later
- 39% higher CPU clock speed (1950 vs 1400 MHz)
- Supports 20% higher memory bandwidth (6.4 against 5.34 GB/s)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.1
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 425
- Higher GPU frequency (~11%)
Benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Snapdragon 429 +33%
59877
44910
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
127
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
410
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.95 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|4
|4
|Frequency
|1950 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|128 KB
|Process
|12 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|1 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 504
|Adreno 308
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Adreno 300
|GPU frequency
|450 MHz
|500 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|-
|24
|FLOPS
|-
|24 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11.1
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|933 MHz
|667 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|6.4 Gbit/s
|5.34 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 536
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1600 x 900
|1280 x 800
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
|1x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP8
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X6
|X6
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 5
|LTE Cat. 5
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 75 Mbps
|Up to 75 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|June 2018
|February 2016
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Model number
|SDM429
|MSM8917
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 official site
