Snapdragon 430 vs Kirin 650
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 (with Adreno 505 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 650 (Mali-T830 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
18
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
40
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
29
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 430
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
- Performs 20% better in floating-point computations
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 650
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (16 versus 28 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~80%)
- 43% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1400 MHz)
Benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
55287
Kirin 650 +8%
59874
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 430 +4%
176
169
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 430 +23%
999
809
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1400 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|28 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1 billion
|4 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 505
|Mali-T830 MP2
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|500 MHz
|900 MHz
|Cores
|-
|2
|Number of ALUs
|96
|-
|FLOPS
|48 Gigaflops
|40 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|800 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max size
|4 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 536
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP
|1x 21MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X6
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 5
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 75 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS
Info
|Announced
|September 2015
|January 2016
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|MSM8937
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 official site
|-
