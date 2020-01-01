Snapdragon 430 vs Kirin 710
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 (with Adreno 505 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 710 (Mali-G51). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
31
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
55
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
43
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 430
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 710
- Performs 4.7x better in floating-point computations
- Announced 2 years and 11 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 28 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~2x)
- 57% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1400 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
176
Kirin 710 +87%
329
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
999
Kirin 710 +20%
1202
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
н/д
159540
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1400 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|512 KB
|Process
|28 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1 billion
|5.5 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 505
|Mali-G51
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|500 MHz
|1000 MHz
|Cores
|-
|4
|Number of ALUs
|96
|-
|FLOPS
|48 Gigaflops
|225 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|800 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max size
|4 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 536
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|2340 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP
|1x 40MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X6
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 5
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 75 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|September 2015
|July 2018
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|MSM8937
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 710 official site
Cast your vote
3 (17.6%)
14 (82.4%)
Total votes: 17
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 or Snapdragon 430
- MediaTek Helio A22 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 430
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 or Snapdragon 430
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 or Snapdragon 430
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 or Snapdragon 430
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 or HiSilicon Kirin 710
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 or HiSilicon Kirin 710
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 or HiSilicon Kirin 710
- HiSilicon Kirin 710F or Kirin 710
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 or HiSilicon Kirin 710