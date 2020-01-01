Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 430 vs Kirin 710 – what's better?

Snapdragon 430 vs Kirin 710

Snapdragon 430
Snapdragon 430
VS
Kirin 710
Kirin 710

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 (with Adreno 505 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 710 (Mali-G51). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 430
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 710
  • Performs 4.7x better in floating-point computations
  • Announced 2 years and 11 months later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 28 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~2x)
  • 57% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1400 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 430
176
Kirin 710 +87%
329
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 430
999
Kirin 710 +20%
1202
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 430
н/д
Kirin 710
159540

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 430 and Kirin 710

CPU

Architecture 8x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1400 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
L2 cache - 512 KB
Process 28 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 1 billion 5.5 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 505 Mali-G51
Architecture Adreno 500 Bifrost
GPU frequency 500 MHz 1000 MHz
Cores - 4
Number of ALUs 96 -
FLOPS 48 Gigaflops 225 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 800 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max size 4 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 536 No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 2340 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP 1x 40MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X6 -
4G support LTE Cat. 5 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 75 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 4.1 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced September 2015 July 2018
Class Low end Mid range
Model number MSM8937 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 official site HiSilicon Kirin 710 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
3 (17.6%)
14 (82.4%)
Total votes: 17

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 710 and Snapdragon 430 or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish