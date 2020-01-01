Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 430 vs Helio A22 – what's better?

Snapdragon 430 vs Helio A22

Snapdragon 430
Snapdragon 430
VS
Helio A22
Helio A22

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 (Adreno 505) with the newer 4-core MediaTek Helio A22 (PowerVR GE8320) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 430
  • Has 4 cores more
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
Pros of MediaTek Helio A22
  • Announced 2 years and 10 months later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 28 nm)
  • 43% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1400 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~30%)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 430 +84%
999
Helio A22
543
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 430 and Helio A22

CPU

Architecture 8x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 4
Frequency 1400 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 32 KB
Process 28 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 1 billion -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 505 PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Adreno 500 Rogue
GPU frequency 500 MHz 650 MHz
Cores - 2
Number of ALUs 96 -
FLOPS 48 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 800 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 13.9 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 536 NeuroPilot
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 1600 x 720
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X6 -
4G support LTE Cat. 5 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 75 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced September 2015 June 2018
Class Low end Low end
Model number MSM8937 MT6762M
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 official site MediaTek Helio A22 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
6 (31.6%)
13 (68.4%)
Total votes: 19

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Helio A22 and Snapdragon 430 or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish