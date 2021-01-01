Snapdragon 430 vs Helio G25
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 (with Adreno 505 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G25 (IMG PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
14
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
23
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 430
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Performs 15% better in floating-point computations
- Shows better (up to 5%) AnTuTu 9 score – 98K vs 94K
Pros of MediaTek Helio G25
- Announced 4-years and 10-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 28 nm)
- 43% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1400 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~30%)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|32249
|36605
|GPU
|14021
|12376
|Memory
|20753
|24580
|UX
|30639
|20429
|Total score
|98978
|94631
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 430 +29%
176
136
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 430 +110%
1001
477
|Image compression
|21.95 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|4.22 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|11 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|5.88 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|2.89 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|0.48 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|136 Krows/s
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 430 and Helio G25
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1400 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|28 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1 billion
|-
|TDP
|6 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 505
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|500 MHz
|650 MHz
|Execution units
|1
|2
|Shading units
|96
|64
|FLOPS
|48 Gigaflops
|41.8 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|800 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 536
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|2400 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X6
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 5
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 75 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|September 2015
|June 2020
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Model number
|MSM8937
|MT6762G
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 official site
|MediaTek Helio G25 official site
