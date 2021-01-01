Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 430 vs Helio G25 – what's better?

Snapdragon 430 vs Helio G25

Snapdragon 430
VS
Helio G25
Snapdragon 430
Helio G25

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 (with Adreno 505 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G25 (IMG PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 430
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Performs 15% better in floating-point computations
  • Shows better (up to 5%) AnTuTu 9 score – 98K vs 94K
Pros of MediaTek Helio G25
  • Announced 4-years and 10-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 28 nm)
  • 43% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1400 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~30%)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 430
vs
Helio G25

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 430 +5%
98978
Helio G25
94631
CPU 32249 36605
GPU 14021 12376
Memory 20753 24580
UX 30639 20429
Total score 98978 94631
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 430 +29%
176
Helio G25
136
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 430 +110%
1001
Helio G25
477
Image compression 21.95 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 4.22 images/s -
Speech recognition 11 words/s -
Machine learning 5.88 images/s -
Camera shooting 2.89 images/s -
HTML 5 0.48 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 136 Krows/s -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 430 and Helio G25

CPU

Architecture 8x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1400 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 28 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 1 billion -
TDP 6 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 505 IMG PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Adreno 500 Rogue
GPU frequency 500 MHz 650 MHz
Execution units 1 2
Shading units 96 64
FLOPS 48 Gigaflops 41.8 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 800 MHz 1600 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 536 No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 2400 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X6 -
4G support LTE Cat. 5 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 75 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced September 2015 June 2020
Class Low end Low end
Model number MSM8937 MT6762G
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 official site MediaTek Helio G25 official site

