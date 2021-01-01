Snapdragon 430 vs Helio G85
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 (with Adreno 505 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G85 (Mali-G52 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
28
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
16
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
32
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 430
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
Pros of MediaTek Helio G85
- Announced 4-years and 8-months later
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.4x) AnTuTu 9 score – 233K vs 98K
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 28 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~2x)
- 43% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1400 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|32249
|70862
|GPU
|14021
|38305
|Memory
|20753
|50771
|UX
|30639
|69280
|Total score
|98978
|233564
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
176
Helio G85 +107%
364
Multi-Core Score
1001
Helio G85 +27%
1271
|Image compression
|21.95 Mpixels/s
|80.9 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|4.22 images/s
|11.9 images/s
|Speech recognition
|11 words/s
|24.2 words/s
|Machine learning
|5.88 images/s
|18.5 images/s
|Camera shooting
|2.89 images/s
|9.29 images/s
|HTML 5
|0.48 Mnodes/s
|1.55 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|136 Krows/s
|407.8 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|45 FPS
[High]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|40 FPS
[Medium]
|Fortnite
|-
|21 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|49 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|51 FPS
[Medium]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|46 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 430 and Helio G85
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1400 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|28 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1 billion
|-
|TDP
|6 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 505
|Mali-G52 MP2
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|500 MHz
|1000 MHz
|Execution units
|1
|2
|Shading units
|96
|32
|FLOPS
|48 Gigaflops
|54 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|800 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|13.41 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 536
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X6
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 5
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 75 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|September 2015
|April 2020
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|MSM8937
|MT6769Z
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 official site
|MediaTek Helio G85 official site
